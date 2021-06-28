50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU’s Rosenthal enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are a little more than a month a way from starting fall camp for the upcoming season and were expected to return all five starters to the offensive line, but one key piece, left tackle Dare Rosenthal has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller and Jimmy Smith of Tiger Details are reporting that Rosenthal has violated school rules again after multiple violations in the past that have caused Rosenthal to miss games.

The LSU left tackle was entering his fourth year with the Tigers was set to be the starter for this upcoming season and has played that position over the past two seasons. Rosenthal was previously suspended during the 2020 season and he missed multiple games.

East Ascension’s Cam Wire will look to fill that void heading into fall camp, he stepped into the starting role during Rosenthal’s absence and started six games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer

Latest News

Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
Frank Wilson football camp PKG 6.19.21
Frank Wilson to hold first Elite Showcase camp at McNeese
Frank Wilson Elite Showcase PKG
Arch Manning will be a junior this fall for Newman
Memorable weekend for 2023 Louisiana QB’s
FILE - Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott...
College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams
Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets