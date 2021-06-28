50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
Scattered downpours are possible as just about anytime
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours around for our Monday, unsettled throughout the week
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest