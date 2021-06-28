50/50 Thursdays
No trash or garbage collection for Lake Charles residents July 5

The city says containers and other items for removal shall be placed before 7 a.m. on...
The city says containers and other items for removal shall be placed before 7 a.m. on collection day or on the evening proceeding collection day.(City of Lake Charles)
By Davon Cole
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says there will be no trash or garbage collected Monday, July 5, as they will be observing Independence Day.

The city says to take note of the following:

· Garbage and trash normally picked up Monday will be picked up Tuesday, July 6.

· Garbage and trash normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday, July 7.

· Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

· All recycling stations, including the Team Green recycling truck and incinerator, will be closed Monday, July 5. They will resume regular operations Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

· All other services of the Department of Public Works and other city departments, including Lake Charles City Hall, will be closed Monday, July 5, and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, July 6.

The city says containers and other items for removal shall be placed before 7 a.m. on collection day or on the evening proceeding collection day. Containers shall be removed no later than 7 p.m. on the day of collection.

The owner, occupant, tenant, etc., is responsible for collecting any spillage from the container, according to the city.

