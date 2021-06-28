50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Memorial dedicated to victims of Maryland newspaper shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Survivors and family members of victims of the five people who died in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper dedicated a memorial to them and the First Amendment on Monday on the third anniversary of the attack.

The tribute came amid grave concerns expressed by some in a long list of speakers about the future survival of the newspaper, which has come under new ownership.

The memorial titled “Guardians of the First Amendment” includes five pillars to represent the five lives lost in the shooting: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. It includes a rounded brick edifice, which holds a panel showing the First Amendment.

Maria Hiaasen, Rob’s widow, said the memorial pays tribute to the losses of loved ones, as well as the triumph of the staff, who rallied to publish on the next day despite the attack.

“It’s also perfect because of its honor of the First Amendment, the basic principal journalism stands on,” Hiaasen said.

Rick Hutzell, the former editor, choked up as he remembered his slain colleagues before a crowd that sat for nearly two hours on a hot summer day on a closed-off street in front of the new memorial in downtown Annapolis. He urged people who care about journalism to subscribe to local news outlets.

“If you care about journalism and truth and freedom of the press anywhere, subscribe to your local news organization whether it’s a newspaper or a digital new service or something because that’s the only way they will survive,” Hutzell said.

He added of his former paper, “it’s going to need a lot of support to keep going.”

The newspaper was recently acquired by New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital. The Alden deal is the latest major acquisition of a newspaper company by an investment firm dedicated to maximizing profits in distressed industries. The collapse of print advertising as readers migrated to digital publications has rocked the traditional newspaper business.

David Simon, a former Baltimore Sun journalist and creator of the HBO show “The Wire,” excoriated “the solitary metric of maximized profit” that he said “is devouring American newspapering.”

“Here in Maryland, the Capital Gazette of this city and The Sun of Baltimore are brutalized by out of town ownership that answers to the hunger of shareholders, not to any public or community obligation,” Simon said.

He painfully noted that “here in Annapolis the newsroom of the paper where people gave their lives no longer actually exists.” The Capital Gazette moved to another newsroom office, but former owner Tribune Publishing closed it and four other newspaper offices last year. The newspaper has continued to publish.

“It’s been sold out from under the now thread-bare staff,” Simon said.

Phil Davis, who was in the newsroom the day of the attack, recalled how three years ago he stood downtown amid hundreds gathered as the community gathered for solace in the aftermath.

“Now three years later, this heat feels all too familiar, but still just as hot,” Davis said. “It’s hard to avoid all that surrounded The Capital in the years since the shooting, as time and corporate interests did not stand still after the tragedy.”

Local officials also expressed concern about the newspaper’s future.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who wrote a letter this month to the hedge fund urging it to preserve local news coverage, said he hoped its leadership would visit the community soon.

“I hope that their stockholders hear our story and work with us to grow, rather than shrink our newspaper, and if they don’t I hope that we can find a way to recreate what they take away from us,” Pittman said.

The memorial dedication was held the day before opening statements are scheduled for the second phase of the trial for gunman Jarrod Ramos. He pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he is contending he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness. A jury has recently been selected to determine whether Ramos should be sentenced to prison or committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Another body is recovered from building; death toll at 11
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution
Tropical Storm Danny could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some...
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement