Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Industries across the country have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the agricultural industry.

With nationwide shortages, the ag industry is seeing an increase in unemployment rates, restricted product access, lack of production, loss of income, waste, uncertainty, and more.

That shortage also extends to the local industry as well.

The Dean of McNeese College of Agricultural Sciences Frederick ‘Chip’ LeMieux says that a lot of things have happened over the course of the past year to lead to such a shortage.

“There’s been a lot of things happening in the industry since last March and April forcing us to shut down which left many people running to different supermarkets to stock up on different meats. We had a ton of animals to be processed but human resources being reduced and facilities were forced to shut down which reduced the amount of meat that could be pushed out on the shelves. We’ve now cut up with that number but the cost of meat has increased because of the demand.”

LeMieux has really pushed this to be a learning experience for all of his students.

“With all agriculture, there is economics and marketing that is involved in it. We’re teaching them about supply and demand and the different things that affect the cost of production.”

As classes continue students come out to the farm and resume practices as usual.

