FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours around for our Monday, unsettled throughout the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a weekend filled with scattered showers and storms and unfortunately that will be the case for much of the upcoming week as our unsettled weather pattern continues. Showers and storms will be possible just about anytime as we have plenty of moisture in place, but with the increased cloud cover and rain it will mean slightly cooler weather for the afternoons.

Making your way out the door this morning don’t forget the rain jacket or umbrella as showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are already making their way through Southwest Louisiana. The warm and muggy starts that have been around for the last several days are continuing as well with many of us sitting in the middle 70′s with our dew points also in the lower to middle 70′s. Thankfully fog hasn’t been much of an issue for us this morning mainly because of the rain that has been moving through, but we will have to keep a close eye on the potential for some dense fog to develop. Temperatures do warm s we head into the afternoon with some sunshine mixed in with the cloud cover, but we stay below normal with highs only in the middle 80′s whereas we should be in the lower 90′s for this time of year.

Our weather pattern doesn’t change much over the course of the next several days as a few disturbances are moving through the Gulf to the northwest and this is continuing to bring the unsettled weather with it. So what we see for our Monday can be expected into Tuesday and Wednesday as well with high rain chances with the slightly cooler weather for the afternoon. While rain chances will slowly drop over the coming days scattered storms will still remain in the forecast for the entire week with rain chances down to around 40% for Thursday and Friday. Highs throughout the week are fairly steady with middle to upper 80′s during the afternoons, which will run anywhere form 5-8 degrees below average.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July weekend, the news doesn’t get much drier as more storms are expected to develop and create and unsettled weekend as many try to have celebrations. We will keep a close eye on the forecast as we get closer and hopefully some drier weather can try and work its way in, but over the course of the next 7 days models suggest we see around 2-4 inches of rain. A quick look at the tropics as things remain quiet across the Gulf with no development expected over the next 5 days there. As for the Atlantic there are two areas we are watching with one wave just off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. This has a 60% chance of development over the next two days and if it is named it would become Danny. The other area the National Hurricane Center is monitoring is across the Central Atlantic and has a 305 chance of development over the next 5 days, but has no threat to the Gulf. Keep the rain gear handy over the upcoming days as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

