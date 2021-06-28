First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances continue for a while

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An upper level low across southern Texas caused a lot of clouds and widespread showers across Southwest Louisiana. This will remain in place through Tuesday, so I do expect higher than normal rain chances to stick around. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread and possible anytime now through Tuesday evening.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By Wednesday we will return to a more normal weather pattern, which means a 40% chance of mainly afternoon rain Wednesday through Friday. This means it will be warmer with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An upper level trough of low pressure will develop over the southeastern United States by the end of the week. This will likely cause rain chances to go up over the holiday weekend. As a result I have increased the rain chance to 60% for the weekend. I’m still optimistic fireworks will be ok, but outdoor plans during the day will contend with rain. Speaking of that, I know there are a lot of outdoor events this weekend; make an indoor alternative and plan to monitor the forecast through this week for any updates.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico expected through the holiday weekend. Newly formed Tropical Storm Danny is located off the coast of South Carolina and will move inland this evening, it poses no threat to SWLA...

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

