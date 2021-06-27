50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 26, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 26, 2021.

Meagan Nicole Miller, 32: Attempted simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Javonte Sanque White, 20, Plaquemine: Battery of a dating partner, first offense; simple kidnapping.

Roland Mandle Jack, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Dustin Anthony Witsman, 51, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.

Justin Allen Fregia, 38, Raywood, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; theft less than $1,000.

Alice Faye Jeferson, 22, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Justin Scott Parker, 32, Orange, TX: Possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or more); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

