LSU medical students administer aid mid-flight as airplane passenger experiences medical emergency

LSU Health Sciences Center said that medical students were on a flight to Greece when a female passenger had become lightheaded and fell due to low blood sugar and being overheated.(LSU)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WVUE) - When an airplane passenger experienced a medical emergency mid-flight, two LSU medical students jumped into action.

LSU Health Sciences Center said that two medical students were on a flight to Greece over the weekend when a female passenger became lightheaded and fell due to low blood sugar and being overheated.

A call went out to all passengers asking if there were any medical professionals on board, and when no one responded, Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris identified themselves as medical students

They calmed the patient and got her to take some juice and food. They also took measures to cool her off.

The students communicated with a doctor on the ground and took her blood pressure, pulse, and blood sugar.

The passenger was said to be feeling much better.

