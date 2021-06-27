FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of more downpours increases to start the workweek

Monday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to remain fairly widespread across the area through the early evening, so make sure to keep an umbrella handy before heading out the door. The good news is that these are moving through rather quickly and any rain should only be in short duration if you do get caught in a downpour. This will also limit any flooding potential heading into tonight. Temperatures are largely rain cooled across the area and will continue to drop through the 80s and 70s overnight.

More rain on the way for Monday as chances increase through the day. A few showers as you head out the door will turn into more widespread downpours later in the day, a few of which will continue cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. This increase in rain is the direct result of a trough of low pressure moving up the coast and a surge of rich tropical moisture in the air, hence the extremely high level of humidity we continue to feel.

Make sure to continue to keep the rain gear for much of the week ahead as again numerous scattered thunderstorms and occasional downpours return for Tuesday. By late-week a reduction in the deeper tropical moisture will bring back the rain chances slightly for Thursday and Friday, but only temporarily, as more showers and thunderstorms return for the 4th of July weekend ahead. Model output shows our area getting a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next 7 to 10 days.

Close to home in the Gulf, no tropical activity is expected over the next several days, but we are watching a couple of areas in the Atlantic for possible development. The most likely area sits off the coast of the Georgia and the Carolinas with a 50% chance being given by the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of development, this looks to be a big rainmaker nonetheless for the southeastern states next week. If named, it would become Danny. Farther out to sea, the area we were watching off the coast of Africa is still churning along across the open waters of the Atlantic and has a low 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. Neither system poses a threat to the Gulf.

