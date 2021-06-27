50/50 Thursdays
A disaster recovery fair provides hope for the Cameron Parish community

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Saturday afternoon recovery fair drew up quite a crowd as Cameron Parish residents still struggling from recent natural disasters are seeking out help.

“We’re here to help them with their cases,” said Tiana Suber with FEMA. “We are here to help them with their application process if they need to write an appeal letter, we can help them with that as well. The SBA is here to help them get loans so it’s kind of just a one stop shop for everybody to get help from multiple agencies here.”

Giving hurricane victims a chance to speak one-on-one with representatives from state and federal organizations - this service is important in a time when COVID bans are being lifted.

“The remote inspection may not have been accurate,” said Rubey Douglas with GOHSEP. “So we’re definitely making sure that those survivors have the opportunity to really discuss their case directly. COVID hindered a lot of those options because you either had to do a drop off or telephone call.”

Residents were also able to discuss their next steps on the road to recovery and explain any challenges they are still having.

“It’s very complicated since this area has been impacted time and time again so we wanted to make sure they went directly to these resources - so they can see what kind of recovery options they have still available to them,” Douglas said.

FEMA representatives say they will still be stationed at resource centers in the Lake Area for the next month.

