DeShazor Everett holds third annual Next Up football camp

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - NFL Safety DeShazor Everett is giving back to his community by exposing young kids to the game of football. He says growing relationships with the youth helps boost their confidence.

“Yeah, I start to build a relationship with the younger ones and they’re just happy to see me and I’m like hey make sure you work hard and then when they’re doing successful stuff and they point it out to me and it’s just to put a smile on their face by congratulating them and it’s just a comforting feeling,” said Everett.

The DeRidder native says it’s important to show young kids that making it to the NFL is possible and that they could be the next man up.

“Who wants to be next up, who is going to be next up, and it’s not a matter of just telling them that and showing them that hey I did it,” Everett said. “It’s exposing them to the work and the grind behind it. Just put a smile on their face that’s the ultimate goal and to give them the confidence like I said that hey you could be next up. "

As the camp continues to grow Everett says the goal is to keep expanding and to help kids get better at perfecting their craft on the field.

“Just doing a camp that’s cool, but that’s not enough. We need to find a way to get the kids more active, get them in more football-specific things. I can’t just come out here and show them the drills and they never utilize it,” Everett added. “So maybe some type of seven-on-seven or organized team or area team so we can get those guys to actually utilize what they’re doing and work on if they’re all dedicated for football that they have something to put their focus on.”

