50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

DeShazor Everett holds third annual Next Up football camp

Next Up Football Camp
Next Up Football Camp(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - NFL Safety DeShazor Everett is giving back to his community by exposing young kids to the game of football. He says growing relationships with the youth helps boost their confidence.

“Yeah, I start to build a relationship with the younger ones and they’re just happy to see me and I’m like hey make sure you work hard and then when they’re doing successful stuff and they point it out to me and it’s just to put a smile on their face by congratulating them and it’s just a comforting feeling,” said Everett.

The DeRidder native says it’s important to show young kids that making it to the NFL is possible and that they could be the next man up.

“Who wants to be next up, who is going to be next up, and it’s not a matter of just telling them that and showing them that hey I did it,” Everett said. “It’s exposing them to the work and the grind behind it. Just put a smile on their face that’s the ultimate goal and to give them the confidence like I said that hey you could be next up. "

As the camp continues to grow Everett says the goal is to keep expanding and to help kids get better at perfecting their craft on the field.

“Just doing a camp that’s cool, but that’s not enough. We need to find a way to get the kids more active, get them in more football-specific things. I can’t just come out here and show them the drills and they never utilize it,” Everett added. “So maybe some type of seven-on-seven or organized team or area team so we can get those guys to actually utilize what they’re doing and work on if they’re all dedicated for football that they have something to put their focus on.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Latest News

New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints
LSU Women's Golf
LSU women’s golf loads LSWA All-State team
Jay Johnson named LSU baseball head coach
Jay Johnson to be introduced Monday as new LSU head baseball coach
LSU adds first commit under new head coach Jay Johnson