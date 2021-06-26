50/50 Thursdays
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects

Several rounds went into New Orleans Flavor Daiquiris restaurant, numerous casings found in parking lot nearby
By Stephanie Frazier, Jason Goodwin, Julian Esparza and Libby Shaw
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured.

According to police, the woman shot and killed is identified as 46-year-old Tylsha Brown of Katy, Texas. The two men who were also shot, 21-year-old Jaderick Willis and 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt, are in stable condition.

The incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. at 3709 Troup Hwy. in a parking lot shared by several businesses. This is just south of SSE Loop 323.

Tyler PD PIO Andy Erbaugh said no suspects are in custody. He urged people who live in the area to use caution and keep doors locked.

A drone will be brought in to scan the area, Erbaugh said.

He said that when the shooting broke out, there were families with children in the restaurant, having birthday parties or other family gatherings.

He said that the witnesses who heard the shooting say it started as a disturbance in the parking lot, It began with two individuals, they said, but more got involved. People were heard saying “fight, fight, fight” then the shooting started. Erbaugh said that they have located at least five different type of rounds, indicating that at least five people were shooting. None are in custody.

Tyler PD crime scene investigators have taped off the parking lot and are gathering evidence.

Our reporter at the scene says there are shell casings all around the parking lot. Witnesses tell him that they heard what sounded like at least 50 gunshots. People scattered, running from the parking lot to nearby businesses to try to find shelter. They said they were unable to tell if the shots were coming from outside or inside, and that it sounded like a war zone as they ran for cover.

The windows of a daiquiri shop were shot out during the incident, and police are inside questioning witnesses. Other witnesses are being questioned outside, as well. Erbaugh said the scene will be under investigation for several more hours.

Tyler PD gathering evidence, shell casings.
Tyler PD gathering evidence, shell casings.(KLTV)

