50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source: WVUE/Tim Eddington)(Tim Eddington (custom credit))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints say they fully intend on beginning the 2021 football season without requiring fans to wear masks.

In a statement Friday, the team said:

‘Based on the current City of New Orleans policy, if we were to start the season today, the city of New Orleans would require fans to wear masks to host an event with full capacity. The New Orleans Saints would not, and will not, require proof of vaccination for fans attending our games. As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we fully expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required. Additionally, 100 percent of our coaching and football operations staff are fully vaccinated, and we are amongst the top three teams in the NFL in player vaccination rate. As we have stated in the past, we encourage everyone eligible in our community to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. This will further ensure our intentions of not requiring a mask to attend our games.’

The Superdome will also play host to Monster Jam on July 31. The event will welcome fans at full capacity inside the Superdome.

Those attending WILL be required to wear masks.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements.

City officials say whether or not masks are required to enter a Saints game for the up coming season will depend on the number of people who get vaccinated between now and then.

“So along those lines what that means for Saints games, we’re very optimistic that by this fall we’re going to see the capacity at it’s full height, but between now and then we’ve got to get everybody vaccinated,” said New Orleans Director of Communications Beau Tidwell.

“So I would say to the ‘Who Dat Nation’: Get your shot.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2021
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
Non-profit rebuilds Lake Charles woman's home
Non-profit rebuilds Lake Charles woman's home