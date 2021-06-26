SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 25, 2021.

Amanda Gale Hardy, 37, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Wayne Malone, 29, DeQuincy: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

Melchezideck Jerome Simon, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice.

Mary Alexis Korn, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); theft less than $1,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; criminal trespass.

Brandon James Francois, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); leased movables, obtaining by false representation, failure to return or surrender over 1000.

Gregory Shaun Wisner, 35, Sulphur: Instate detainer; probation violation (2 charges); theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Keesha Guidry Sutton, 39, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 30, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; unlawful use of emergency 911.

Eldon Weldon Montgomery, 46, Orange, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Daniel Justin Moak, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

