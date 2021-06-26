50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 25, 2021.

Amanda Gale Hardy, 37, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Wayne Malone, 29, DeQuincy: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

Melchezideck Jerome Simon, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice.

Mary Alexis Korn, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); theft less than $1,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; criminal trespass.

Brandon James Francois, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); leased movables, obtaining by false representation, failure to return or surrender over 1000.

Gregory Shaun Wisner, 35, Sulphur: Instate detainer; probation violation (2 charges); theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Keesha Guidry Sutton, 39, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 30, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; unlawful use of emergency 911.

Eldon Weldon Montgomery, 46, Orange, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Daniel Justin Moak, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Latest News

Non-profit rebuilds Lake Charles woman's home
Non-profit rebuilds Lake Charles woman's home
There is currently no off-site impact, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Parish...
Fire at Westlake Chemical Petro 1 Unit now contained
The Allen Parish Tourist Commission worked hard to preserve local culture by finishing off a...
Allen Parish Cultural Center celebrates grand opening
In a 14-2 vote, Elite Charter Academy’s request for approval as a Type I charter school was...
Rejected Lake Area charter school to seek approval from state in July