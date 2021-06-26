50/50 Thursdays
Rejected Lake Area charter school to seek approval from state in July

By Ashley Joseph
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School may be out for the summer but plans to bring more educational options to Lake Area students are just beginning.

During a recent Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting, an application for a new charter school in the parish was quickly denied; however, leaders of the school said that’s not stopping them from moving forward with plans to get the school opened.

“The way that one charter school is ran doesn’t mean that all charter schools are ran the same way, and it also still gives options. If there’s something at one charter school that you may not like, you still have another option,” Elite Charter Academy Board Chairman Cathy Banks said.

In a 14-2 vote, Elite Charter Academy’s request for approval as a Type I charter school was denied by members of the school board.

However, Elite Charter Academy may still be able to open a Lake Charles campus with state approval.

Officials from ECA had been in talks with the Calcasieu Parish School System over possibly partnering to provide education and services to area students.

”Elite Charter Academy was bringing options and solutions to bridge a gap. And when we brought it to the school board, they did not want that option for our kids,” Banks said.

She said the next phase in getting the school open will go to the state.

”So, when they denied us, it automatically takes you to the next process,” Banks said. “So, we’re taking everything to the state and plead our case with them. Let them know that our kids were already falling behind. We’ve been through two hurricanes, through an ice storm, through a flood, and also, a lot of our children have been displaced. They’re coming back, there’s so much trauma and these kids deserve options.”

All factors that she said will serve as a basis for the curriculum at the school. Banks said the mission behind Elite Charter Academy is to “specifically address the proven educational disparities that exist in our region’s public schools for economically disadvantaged minority students.”

The school will use a gradual release of learning model that will allow for an increase in standardized testing scores.

“We’re doing something different with meeting the children’s needs in every area. And when I say that, the emotional and social component that we have in our school is meeting the needs of kids that come in that may need more than just the educational side,” Banks said.

She wants the charter school to provide options for students in districts with underperforming scores.

“The state gives us $9,000 per student. That really concerns me that we’re still having failing schools and $9,000 per year is coming to our kids and we’re not getting the same education on both sides,” Banks said. “I’m not saying that it’s because of anything from one side to the other, but we have specific schools that have been failing for over 20 years. And getting $9,000 per child should have made a difference.”

In July, Elite Charter Academy will apply as a Type II charter school with the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

A town hall will be held Tuesday, June 29, for community members to learn more about the school.

What: Elite Charter Academy Town Hall Meeting

Topic: “All Children Matter”

When: June 29

Where: The Dream Center 1701 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, La 70601

