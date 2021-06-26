50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Older actors claim supporting trophies at Daytime Emmys

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, host Sheryl Underwood speaks...
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, host Sheryl Underwood speaks during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021.(NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marla Adams and Max Gail have won supporting actor trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her on Friday night.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC’s “General Hospital.” It was the 78-year-old actor’s second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards accepted from the show’s set, and dedicated the award to 37-year host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure,” Richards said in pre-taped remarks. “He believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition, and the celebration of intelligence.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson won the entertainment talk show trophy for her eponymous show.

“Red Table Talk,” featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield- Norris, won for informative talk show.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS’ “The Talk” presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

The Allen Parish Tourist Commission worked hard to preserve local culture by finishing off a...
Allen Parish Cultural Center celebrates grand opening
In a 14-2 vote, Elite Charter Academy’s request for approval as a Type I charter school was...
Rejected Lake Area charter school to seek approval from state in July
Mary Smith says she's been sleeping on her brother's sofa for nine months.
Elderly struggle, searching for affordable housing in Lake area
Congressman Bill Cassidy
Cassidy says La. would be helped by the bipartisan infrastructure deal; thinks Biden’s ultimatum will hurt GOP support