FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of rain over the days ahead

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another soggy day for lots of Southwest Louisiana as showers and downpours wasted no time returning to parts of the area this morning and through the late afternoon. This just continues our active streak of weather will is looking to get even stormier as we head into Sunday and through next week thanks to a weak tropical wave and surge of moisture in the Gulf. Most of the storms on radar will come to an end closer to sunset tonight with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

Expect more streamer showers from the Gulf to begin working inland by Sunday morning and continue moving up through Southwest Louisiana most of the day tomorrow. This will lead to likely a wet morning for church services with those occasionally heavy downpours and lightning at times continuing through the afternoon and early evening. The axis of tropical energy from the Gulf reaches the area tomorrow leading to these increased rain chances and will continue into next week.

Daily rain chances
Daily rain chances(KPLC)

Don’t look for much change as we head into the workweek as this trough of low pressure hangs out along our coastline lending to higher rain chances at for Monday and Tuesday. We may see a brief reduction in the coverage of these daily storms by mid-week, but another surge of tropical moistures heads our way by the 4th of July weekend. This will likely mean another increase in rain chances by the following Saturday and through the remainder of the 4th of July weekend into the start of the following week as well.

Tropical moisture headed our way
Tropical moisture headed our way(KPLC)

This upper-level low in the Gulf will not develop tropically as it heads our way, and there are no indications of any tropical development in the Gulf over the next several days. A couple of tropical waves in the open waters of the Atlantic have a slight chance of development but nothing that looks to pose any real threat to the U.S. over the week ahead.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

