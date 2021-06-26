Elderly struggle, searching for affordable housing in Lake area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -This area continues to have a shortage of affordable housing and it’s making it especially hard on some older people who are displaced since the hurricanes.

You might not think of Tower Oaks low income housing for seniors as the stuff of which dreams are made. But after what Mary Smith has been through, she is thrilled to be moving in Saturday.

A look around, shows some areas are far from recovered from the hurricanes and that includes affordable housing. Since October, 74-year-old Smith has been sleeping on her brother’s couch.

“I’ve been sleeping on my brother’s sofa and that’s no fun sleeping on a sofa at age 74,” she said.

Her search for housing has been a saga.

“I’ve been through hell and back,” said Mary.

“Two weeks ago, Dr. Springer had to change my blood pressure medicine because of all the stress I’ve been through,” she said.

Her former complex, Whispering Hope on Griffin Street, is not yet open and she says no one will say when it will open. Mary was told “No” when she inquired about government housing, because they have no one bedroom apartments.

“She wouldn’t even let me fill out an application because I couldn’t get in a two-bedroom apartment over there,” she said.

And most commercial housing is way too expensive for her fixed income.

“I am fed up with it. It is ridiculous. I’m tired. I shouldn’t have to go through this at my age. And I feel like I’m speaking for all the seniors in lake Charles. We don’t have anybody to speak up for us,” she said.

But after nine months of searching she’s just newly accepted at Tower Oaks on Louie Street in Lake Charles. She is thrilled with her newly remodeled apartment which she will pay rent of $311 per month. The rest, she says, will be paid by HUD..

She hopes speaking out will help others who still struggle to find a place to live.

At Tower Oaks, manager Dena Kelley, says they still have vacancies for about 25 more low income seniors who are age 62 or older.

