Allen Parish Cultural Center celebrates grand opening

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Cultural Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The Allen Parish Tourist Commission worked hard to preserve local culture by finishing off a project that is years in the making. Parish commissioners first broke ground on the project three years ago and are now letting the public in on what they’ve been up to. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was there for that groundbreaking and came back to help cut the ribbon.

“It’s that gumbo that makes Louisiana special. We throw everything in a pot and mix it up, and it makes Louisiana special,” Nungesser said.

He said all the different cultures celebrated here are what make the culture of Louisiana so unique.

“We are proud people, and we are a proud mixture of people. And we are passionate about who we are and that we’re from Louisiana,” Adagria Haddock, director of the Allen Parish Tourism Commission, said.

One of the exhibits at the new center features the Coushatta Tribe, whose roots in Allen Parish go back over 200 years.

“It’s such a good feeling to see it embodied here, to see it displayed. And we couldn’t be prouder,” Jonathan Cerneek, chairman of the Coushatta Tribe, said. “It’s seeing a picture of my grandfather on the wall. You know, somebody who was a pillar in the community for many generations.”

Cerneek said it means a lot to walk into an exhibit that honors his history.

Other exhibits include Cajun and zydeco music, swamp fishing and hunting, and honoring local war veterans.

“We have the Cajun culture, we got the Coushatta culture, we got our music culture, we got military culture. So, if you want to be culturized, you come on down and see us,” Haddock said.

The local travel commissioners said they are proud to show off everything that makes up their culture and history.

The Allen Parish Culture Center is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

