50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel near Plaquemines Parish

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard New Orleans sector medevaced a man with stroke-like symptoms off of a boat on Thursday, June 24.

According to a press release, USCG watchstanders received a report at 2:20 p.m. from a 150-foot fishing vessel, Lauren, near Breton Sound, of a 54-year-old crewmember who fell down and had stroke-like symptoms.

An aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted the fisherman onto a helicopter. He was transported to a hospital in New Orleans and is reportedly in stable conditions.

Officials say there were no additional medical concerns.

There were no additional medical concerns reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Pets in need of their forever home
Jennings woman killed in motorcycle crash near Roanoke
Chennault International Airport breaks ground on new air cargo facility.
El Aeropuerto Internacional de Chennault inicia la construcción de una nueva instalación de carga aérea
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: McNeese Cowboys Country Fest
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: McNeese Cowboys Country Fest