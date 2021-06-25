Trade workers upset with casino’s decision to outsource trade labor

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area trade workers formed a picket line outside Isle of Capri Casino on Wednesday, in opposition to the casino’s decision to outsource trade labor jobs during its rebuilding process.

“Everybody says ‘Oh we want to help Southwest Louisiana.’ This ain’t helping Southwest Louisiana,” Richard Paulk, one of those on the picket line, said. “It makes me mad, to come into an area and bring workforce from out of the area. That’s not right.”

Paulk said he’s frustrated that the local workforce wasn’t given the opportunity to compete for work on the rebuild.

“Places like this are not even giving us an opportunity to bid on work here locally so that we can work our own people here,” David Hyatt, president of the Southwest Louisiana Trade Council, said. “Everything’s decided outside of this area and then they come in and do the work. Then they leave, and they take the local money that’s appropriated for here and bring it elsewhere.”

Hyatt said he’s disappointed that these local workers weren’t given the chance to talk with the casino.

“We got people here that need jobs. We got people here that shouldn’t have to leave their family behind to go to another state to work,” Paulk said.

Coming together, this group of different associated trade laborers is hoping their message is heard.

“I would like for the people in Southwest Louisiana to know what’s going on in their own backyard and know that there’s missed opportunities,” Hyatt said.

We’ve reached out to the Isle of Capri and are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.