SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2021.

Wesley Ames Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Strangulation; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Dakota Darrell Cyprian, 27, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; no reflectors on a bicycle; resisting an officer by flight; resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000; parole detainer.

Harold Isaac Sylvester, 45, Sulphur: Strangulation.

Ryan Ashton Ruiz, 35, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jared Paul Griffin, 26, Rosepine: Looting; theft under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; arson; property damage under $50,000.

Audrey Gayle Fisher, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder (4 charges); attempted use of weapons.

Courtney Noel Bell, 31, Westlake: Theft under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000 (2 charges); theft under $25,000; instate detainer.

Daquarius Dawane Davis Rochon, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Shelly Marie Slade, 42, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; issuing worthless checks under $500.

Anthony Joseph Syon, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Travon Keyvontae Arive, 20, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug.

Amanda Gale Hardy, 37, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Wayne Malone, 29, DeQuincy: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

