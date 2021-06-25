Sports Person of the Week - Kyle DeBarge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe Buccaneer Kyle DeBarge knows what it’s like to step up and make a play in big moments, and no moment was bigger than when he scored the winning run in the LHSAA baseball tournament against Sam Houston.

He says playing with this team made a big difference.

“I’ve had a lot of good teams that I’ve played on, but this one I think we were the closest group of brothers,” said DeBarge. “So it definitely made it easier. We set the bar high this year. Set some goals and then just to win state another time, it felt really good.”

DeBarge is a UL-Lafayette signee and says it’s an honor to be going there to play college baseball.

“Growing up in Kinder watching Blake Trahan play. He was a star at ULL so that made me want to play at UL, and then in sophomore year when I got offered by them I committed right then and there because I knew that’s exactly where I wanted to go,” DeBarge said. “So, it’s really an honor to be able to go and play over there.”

During his time as a Buccaneer DeBarge caught pitches from Jack Walker - who was named the top player in Louisiana this year - and the rest of the bullpen.

“It’s really cool, it’s an honor to catch all those guys and Jack nothing phases him he’s just a cool dude so, you don’t have to worry about him getting mad and all that stuff,” said DeBarge. “Like some other pitchers, not on our team anyway, but just in general. Then Gavin is the same way and then our bullpen always throws strikes so it makes it easy to catch strikes and not having to deal with walks and all that stuff.”

As he looks to college, DeBarge says the Bucs will keep the winning tradition going and that he wants to continue being an example for younger players to follow.

“Barbe’s going to be good every single year. Next year I think they’ll be just as good if not better,” DeBarge added. “I always looked up to the seniors and juniors the upperclassmen and see how they played the game so I was like yeah I’m definitely going to do that and so me being the upperclassmen I wanted to definitely do that for the younger guys.”

