Section of Edgerly Road still closed as crews work to contain gas leak

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Crews are continuing work to contain a gas leak at an oil well on Edgerly Road, south of DeQuincy.

The leak has been discharging high-pressure natural gas, saltwater, and oil distillate, leading to three homes being evacuated in the rural area.

Edgerly Road remains closed between Bud Bennet Road and Pine Forest Road (36 Cuttoff).

The Ward 6 Fire Department is responding to the leak, as is the Houston River Fire Department, the DeQuincy Fire Department, Beauregard Fire Department District 2, the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

The well is owned by Daylight Petroleum.

