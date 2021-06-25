50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Section of Edgerly Road still closed as crews work to contain gas leak

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Crews are continuing work to contain a gas leak at an oil well on Edgerly Road, south of DeQuincy.

The leak has been discharging high-pressure natural gas, saltwater, and oil distillate, leading to three homes being evacuated in the rural area.

Edgerly Road remains closed between Bud Bennet Road and Pine Forest Road (36 Cuttoff).

The Ward 6 Fire Department is responding to the leak, as is the Houston River Fire Department, the DeQuincy Fire Department, Beauregard Fire Department District 2, the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

The well is owned by Daylight Petroleum.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Resident captures video of gas leak at oil well on Edgerly Road. The leak discharged...
Resident captures video of gas leak on Edgerly Road
Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan
First female La. National Guard general retires
First female La. National Guard general retires
Pets in need of their forever home