Runaway juvenile steals, crashes school bus; caught burglarizing vehicle

THIBODEAUX, La. (WVUE) - Police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested after allegedly stealing a school bus, crashing it, and rummaging through someone’s vehicle.

Thibodeaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue says the incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wed., June 23.

The teen was living at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility and ran away, police say. Witnesses told officials they saw the juvenile driving a school bus south of the city limits.

The juvenile crashed the bus into a pole in the parking of a business and attempted to drive off with the damaged bus, but was confronted by a witness and fled on foot before police arrived, the report says.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. the next morning, a car owner called police after noticing a juvenile rummaging through their vehicle. Police say when the suspect realized the car owner was calling police, he immediately fled on foot.

Officers were able to locate the juvenile, who led them on a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody without further incident.

The teen is charged with runaway juvenile, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and simple burglary. He remains in state custody pending court proceedings.

