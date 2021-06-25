REPORT: NC State baseball has undisclosed number of players in COVID-19 protocols

50/50 Thursdays
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kendall Rogers has announced the North Carolina State baseball team has a number of undisclosed players in COVID-19 protocols according to tweet.

According to another tweet from Rogers one starting player on North Carolina State’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

With 17 minutes before the first pitch was to be thrown warmups had stopped and Vanderbilt’s dugout was completely empty.

The game between Vanderbilt and North Carolina State is currently delayed.

NC State baseball has released the following statement on Twitter:

This is a developing situation and will update the story once we learn more.

