REPORT: NC State baseball has undisclosed number of players in COVID-19 protocols

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kendall Rogers has announced the North Carolina State baseball team has a number of undisclosed players in COVID-19 protocols according to tweet.

NC State has announced that an undisclosed number of players have been placed into COVID-19 protocols. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 25, 2021

According to another tweet from Rogers one starting player on North Carolina State’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources tell me that one starting @NCStateBaseball position player tested positive for COVID-19. Will not release name out of respect, but JT Jarrett and Evan Justice are not at the ballpark in Omaha. @NCAACWS — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 25, 2021

With 17 minutes before the first pitch was to be thrown warmups had stopped and Vanderbilt’s dugout was completely empty.

With 17 minutes until first pitch, the Vanderbilt dugout is empty and the NC State dugout only has a couple of players in it. The pitchers have stopped warming up as well.



This can’t be good … — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 25, 2021

The game between Vanderbilt and North Carolina State is currently delayed.

And there it is. The game has been delayed because of ‘health and safety protocols’.



Well, shit. https://t.co/KvTbrPcveO — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 25, 2021

NC State baseball has released the following statement on Twitter:

An update on today's game.



New start time is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/jKwNJoTBEy — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 25, 2021

This is a developing situation and will update the story once we learn more.

