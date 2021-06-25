Pets in need of their forever home

50/50 Thursdays
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -If you’re a fan of white whiskers and a lot of curiosity, a cat just may be the pet for you.

The growing number of loose strays in the area continues to grow leaving many shelters overcrowded.

Hobo Hotel for Cats and Kittens is currently the host for over 90 cats and kittens and is fostering around 20.

Assistant Shelter Manager Debbie Watts knows they can’t save every cat or kitten but they’re sure going to try.

“There are so many unwanted pets, unwanted stray animals in the community to find some of them a forever home is very rewarding.”

If adoption isn’t an option for you, there is still the opportunity to make a donation. The shelter is currently accepting:

  • IAMS Proactive Health cat food (dry), adult and kitten
  • Fancy Feast (canned), kitten
  • Litter clumping (scoopable) and non-clumping
  • Bleach
  • Paper towels
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dish detergent
  • 13-gallon trash bags
  • Latex gloves, medium and large
  • Spray cleaners for hard surfaces
  • Glass cleaners
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Hand soap (dispenser)
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Kitten replacer milk
  • Gift Cards
    • PetSmart
    • PETCO
    • PetSense
    • Walmart
    • Sam’s Club
    • Amazon

Hobo Hotel is open for adoptions and donations Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm, Friday from 10 am to 2 pm, and Saturday from 1 pm to 5 pm. For more information call 337-439-2428.

