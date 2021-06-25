50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured in Carlyss hit-and-run

CPSO searching for suspect in Carlyss hit-and-run
CPSO searching for suspect in Carlyss hit-and-run
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a pedestrian/vehicle accident Friday morning in Carlyss, according to CPSO Public Information Officer Kayla Vincent.

The investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Gum Island Road struck a pedestrian from behind between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m., causing serious injuries to the pedestrian, Vincent said. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene of the accident.

The vehicle is believed to have minor to moderate damage on the front bumper, Vincent said.

It is unknown at this time if the pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel.

Deputies have been unable to identify the suspect vehicle. CPSO asks anyone with information on this case to call Sgt. Casey Steech at 337-491-3846.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Leesville
Parents hold a meeting to discuss school uniforms.
Parents hold meeting to discuss Calcasieu school uniforms
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards vetoes permitless concealed carry
Heavy flaring at Westlake Chemical after a fire in the plant's Petro 1 Unit.
Fire at Westlake Chemical Petro 1 Unit now contained