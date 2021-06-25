Pedestrian seriously injured in Carlyss hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a pedestrian/vehicle accident Friday morning in Carlyss, according to CPSO Public Information Officer Kayla Vincent.

The investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Gum Island Road struck a pedestrian from behind between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m., causing serious injuries to the pedestrian, Vincent said. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene of the accident.

The vehicle is believed to have minor to moderate damage on the front bumper, Vincent said.

It is unknown at this time if the pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel.

Deputies have been unable to identify the suspect vehicle. CPSO asks anyone with information on this case to call Sgt. Casey Steech at 337-491-3846.

