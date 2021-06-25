Parents hold meeting to discuss Calcasieu school uniforms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board gave students a break from school uniforms after the storms. But the uniform policy will be back in place for the upcoming school year, and some parents don’t like it. Thursday, a group of parents held a meeting to discuss their concerns.

Uniforms are on the school supply list for students in the Calcasieu again. It’s a policy that is fought every year.

“I am not for them,” Kayce Ardoin said. “There is more pressing things that need to be worried about other than uniforms policies. I think they did a wonderful job last year with the whole being able to wear whatever they wanted.”

Parents are concerned about affordability, proper fit and their child’s self-expression. But they say they would even be happy with a compromise.

“I’ll follow the rules, but I think that there needs to be an in-between, maybe jeans and spirit shirts that are allowed to wear multiple years in a row,” Winona Trahan said.

“There could be a little bit of leeway. And we just want to be heard. If it takes this to be heard from people, then that’s what we’re willing to do,” Ardoin said.

School board member Eric Tarver said he voted in favor of uniforms for many reasons.

“I think it’s important that the kids who have the most need in the school system, for something decent to wear, can be provided with clothes that look like everyone else’s clothes,” Eric Tarver said. “You are coming to school to be about school and not about expressing your own individual identity. You’re there to learn.”

Tarver says he is willing to talk about ways they can compromise and improve the current policy.

