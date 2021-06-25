50/50 Thursdays
LSU women’s golf loads LSWA All-State team

LSU Women's Golf
LSU Women's Golf(KPLC)
By LSU Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La - LSU women’s golf program, which finished ninth in the 2021 NCAA Championships, dominated the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State women’s golf team announced Friday.

The awards were voted by members of the LSWA and sports information directors across the state.

LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was named Women’s Player of the Year while Carla Tejedo Mulet was the Women’s Freshman of the Year.

LSU’s Garrett Runion was named the Women’s Coach of the Year.

The women’s team includes Lindblad, Mulet, and Latanna Stone of LSU along with Madison Bates of Loyola-New Orleans and, Chantel Dueringer of ULM. Dueringer was named the Women’s Newcomer of the Year.

Lindblad, a native of Halmstad, Sweden, had a superb sophomore season as she recorded a pair of wins, six top five’s, and nine top-10 finishes. She was named First Team All-SEC, a WGCA First-Team All-America, Member International Team Palmer Cup, and an ANNIKA Award Finalist.

Tejedo Mulet, a native of Castellon De Plana, Spain, had a fantastic rookie season as she was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, recorded 13 rounds of par or under, and a pair of top 10′s.

Dueringer, a sophomore from Brangans, Austria, was named Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, and earned three top-three finishes.

Runion led the Tigers back to the NCAA Championship in his third season for the first time since 2015 and guided the Tigers through the pandemic year with a stroke average of just over even par at 288.42, the lowest in LSU history. The Tigers had 65 rounds of par or under and set NCAA record with a 54-hole total 46-under 818 in the SEC championship medal play portion. The Tigers won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, had four other second-place finishes, and finished fifth in the Golfstat rankings.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

