50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jennings woman killed in motorcycle crash near Roanoke

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle crash has resulted in the death of a Jennings woman near Roanoke, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says State Police responded to a call regarding the crash on Hwy 90 near Farm Supply Rd. around 8 p.m. on June 24, 2021. The single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Lorrie Lynette Herron, 56, of Jennings who was riding on the motorcycle as a passenger.

Their investigation showed that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by Ronald Kieth Bonnette, 60, of Roanoke, was traveling east on Hwy 90. For unknown reasons, Bonnette’s motorcycle ran off the roadway and entered a ditch causing both Bonnette and Herron to be ejected from the vehicle.

Despite both wearing helmets, Herron received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bonnette received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Chennault International Airport breaks ground on new air cargo facility.
El Aeropuerto Internacional de Chennault inicia la construcción de una nueva instalación de carga aérea
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: McNeese Cowboys Country Fest
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: McNeese Cowboys Country Fest
Chennault International Airport breaks ground on new air cargo facility.
Chennault International Airport breaks ground on new air cargo facility
Chennault International Airport breaks ground on new air cargo facility.
Chennault International Airport breaks ground on new air cargo facility