Jennings woman killed in motorcycle crash near Roanoke

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle crash has resulted in the death of a Jennings woman near Roanoke, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says State Police responded to a call regarding the crash on Hwy 90 near Farm Supply Rd. around 8 p.m. on June 24, 2021. The single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Lorrie Lynette Herron, 56, of Jennings who was riding on the motorcycle as a passenger.

Their investigation showed that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by Ronald Kieth Bonnette, 60, of Roanoke, was traveling east on Hwy 90. For unknown reasons, Bonnette’s motorcycle ran off the roadway and entered a ditch causing both Bonnette and Herron to be ejected from the vehicle.

Despite both wearing helmets, Herron received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bonnette received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

