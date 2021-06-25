50/50 Thursdays
Groundbreaking for new Westlake BioLab facility to be held June 30

The rebuild comes after the BioLab facility was severely damaged during Hurricane Laura last year.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - KIK Consumer Product’s BioLab Division will officially break ground on its new manufacturing facility for the production of pool chemical supplies at its Westlake site on June 30, the company said.

KIK Consumer Products and BioLab representatives along with Gov. John Bel Edwards will be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, June 30, according to KIK Consumer.

The BioLab facility in Lake Charles was the second-largest supplier of trichloroisocyanuric acid and disodium isocyanurate, used to make chlorine tablets and pool shock products, including the Bio-Guard trade name, before it was damaged in Hurricane Laura, according to KIK Consumer.

KIK Consumer’s BioLab Division says they are dedicated to rebuilding the Westlake facility with increased capacity to meet the demands of the pool supply industry.

