FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid weather continues, scattered storms continuing into the weekend

Temperatures warm through the morning with storms for the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have made it to the end of the work week and the warm and muggy starts have followed us all the way to the end. Temperatures are very similar to what we have seen the last several mornings in the middle to upper 70′s, the afternoon features more heat and humidity but also scattered showers and storms returning.

As showers and storms move through heavy downpours are possible (KPLC)

You’ll definitely need the ac working in the car this morning with temperatures in the upper 70′s for many locations and couple that with the stifling humidity it feels even warmer out there. There is the positive side in the fact we aren’t dealing with showers and storms so far this morning, however much like our Thursday as we approach the late morning and early afternoon scattered showers and storms are expected to develop. Sunshine will be around from time to time as well, which means temperatures will warm quickly through the morning with highs topping off in the lower 90′s today with heat indices back into the triple digits at times. For Friday evening plans they look to be good to go especially the later they are as we loose the daytime heating our shower and storm chance will diminish as well. It will be on the warm and muggy side so Live at the Lakefront will be a go, just make sure to keep some water nearby to stay cool.

Rain chances stick around as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Moving into the weekend unfortunately the pattern doesn’t change and for any outdoor plans we are going to be dodging the rain drops at times, but the positive is it won’ be a complete washout. For Saturday we see a mixture of sun and clouds to start and much like the previous few days a sea breeze will pick up and help to trigger showers and storms for late morning into the afternoon. Highs stay steady in the lower 90′s for Saturday, but we drop a few degrees heading into Sunday as clouds are a little more dominant and the better chance of widespread showers and storms returns. This is due to deeper tropical moisture returning and a slow moving front to the north combining to produce more widespread rain chances. No need to cancel any plans as of now, jut have an alternative to move indoors in case thunder roars.

Scattered showers and storms go nowhere heading into next week (KPLC)

Into next week the stormy pattern is in no hurry to leave with widespread rain likely for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80′s through mid-week before the lower 90′s return towards the end of the week. Chances of storms last all week long as well with the typical summer time set up with plenty of moisture in place and the daytime heating creating enough lift to spark the showers. Taking a quick look at the tropics the good news is the wave east of the Lesser Antilles no longer is being watched as conditions just aren’t favorable and the wave just off the African Coast has been lowered to a 30% chance over the next 5 days, but has no bearing on Southwest Louisiana. The Gulf remains quiet and no development is expected in the coming days, which is good news! Have a great Friday and weekend and just remember to check the First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar before heading out.

A good dosage of rain likely over the next 7 days with increased rain chances (KPLC)

Tropics remain fairly quiet with just a low chance for a wave in the eastern Atlantic (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

