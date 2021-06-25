50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms only increase over the days ahead but help with the heat

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Evening Planner
Evening Planner(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily dose of thunderstorms packed quite the punch for areas today as a strong robust sea breeze combined with lots of heat and humidity to result in numerous late-morning and afternoon thunderstorms which will continue to diminish through sunset. These storms dropped locally heavy downpours and brought cloud-to-ground lightning, just a preview of more to come as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances going up
Rain chances going up(KPLC)

There will be a chance of a few streamer showers tomorrow morning with the bulk of the more organized showers and thunderstorms on the way by late-morning and afternoon, as has been the case for the past several days. Go ahead and be prepared to quickly head indoors if thunderstorms move over your area due to the cloud-to-ground lightning.

Higher rain chances through next week
Higher rain chances through next week(KPLC)

A surge of deeper tropical moisture working up the Gulf will begin arriving by the time we move into Sunday and last through the early to middle of next week as a trough of low pressure hangs out over the area. This will bring even higher rain chances and a threat of locally heavy rain at times to the area. We’ll continue to see these high rain chances into much of next week which will keep high temperatures out of the 90s for several days, with some model indications of between 2 and 4 inches of rain possible between now and end of next week.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics look to stay quiet over the next several days as one area off Africa showed some signs of organization but the development chances by the National Hurricane Center have been dropped to 20% over the next 5 days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered storms during the day