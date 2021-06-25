Fire at Westlake Chemical Petro 1 Unit now contained

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A fire at Westlake Chemical’s Petro 1 Unit has been contained, company officials say.

The fire brigade has extinguished 90 percent of the fire, said Joe Andrepont, spokesperson for Westlake Chemical.

Everyone in the unit has been accounted for and no injuries have been reported, Andrepont said. Westlake is still working to account for workers in other areas.

There is currently no off-site impact, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Parish head of Emergency Preparedness.

Andrepont said lube oil off a compressor caught fire. The unit was already down.

The heavy black smoke people are seeing is coming from flares, according to Andrepont.

Andrepont says Louisiana State Police and emergency services have been notified.

