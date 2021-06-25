50/50 Thursdays
FBI agent arrested on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles

David Harris
David Harris(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) arrested 51-year-old David Harris of Prairieville, La.

Harris was arrested on numerous sexual misconduct charges.

At the time Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

In February of 2021, the USDOJ/OIG and State Police received a complaint to alleged sexual wrongdoing by Harris involving multiple victims across several jurisdictions in Louisiana. Through investigative methods, evidence was uncovered of criminal acts by Harris involving both adult and juvenile victims with incidents occurring as far back as 2016. After a thorough joint investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Harris out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans Parishes.

Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13. Once released from Ascension Parish Jail he will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual battery and attempted third degree rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity, and witness intimidation.

This investigation remains on-going and no further information is available at this time.

