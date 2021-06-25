Calcasieu judge overturns 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A judge in Calcasieu Parish has thrown out the 2012 manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Judge Kendrick Guidry vacated the sentence because the jury was non-unanimous.

Nelson was convicted of manslaughter by a 10-2 non-unanimous jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2009 death of 19-year-old Chad Heath. Prosecutors said Nelson sucker-punched Heath outside of a Sulphur strip club - Heath fell straight back and hit his head, fracturing his skull.

Non-unanimous verdicts were put in place in Louisiana in 1898 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states could not exclude African-Americans from juries.

Louisiana was one of only two states allowing non-unanimous convictions before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the practice was unconstitutional. Click HERE to read the ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court followed that ruling with another decision that the ban on non-unanimous juries would not be retroactive. Click HERE for that ruling.

However, the Promise of Justice Initiative, the group representing Nelson, said in a news release that “(the Supreme Court), in that decision, left open the possibility that the states, under their own laws, might choose to grant new trials to these individuals.”

“Today’s ruling is significant because it demonstrates that where the Supreme Court stepped back, state courts can step in and restore justice to people imprisoned by a practice that everyone agrees was both racist and unconstitutional,” said Hardell Ward, an attorney at Promise of Justice Initiative who represented Nelson Friday.

A representative for District Attorney Stephen Dwight says his office will appeal the ruling.

