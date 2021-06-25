50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu judge overturns 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A judge in Calcasieu Parish has thrown out the 2012 manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Judge Kendrick Guidry vacated the sentence because the jury was non-unanimous.

Nelson was convicted of manslaughter by a 10-2 non-unanimous jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2009 death of 19-year-old Chad Heath. Prosecutors said Nelson sucker-punched Heath outside of a Sulphur strip club - Heath fell straight back and hit his head, fracturing his skull.

Non-unanimous verdicts were put in place in Louisiana in 1898 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states could not exclude African-Americans from juries.

Louisiana was one of only two states allowing non-unanimous convictions before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the practice was unconstitutional. Click HERE to read the ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court followed that ruling with another decision that the ban on non-unanimous juries would not be retroactive. Click HERE for that ruling.

However, the Promise of Justice Initiative, the group representing Nelson, said in a news release that “(the Supreme Court), in that decision, left open the possibility that the states, under their own laws, might choose to grant new trials to these individuals.”

“Today’s ruling is significant because it demonstrates that where the Supreme Court stepped back, state courts can step in and restore justice to people imprisoned by a practice that everyone agrees was both racist and unconstitutional,” said Hardell Ward, an attorney at Promise of Justice Initiative who represented Nelson Friday.

A representative for District Attorney Stephen Dwight says his office will appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

The rebuild comes after the BioLab facility was severely damaged during Hurricane Laura last...
Groundbreaking for new Westlake BioLab facility to be held June 30
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms only increase over the days ahead but help with the heat
CPSO searching for suspect in Carlyss hit-and-run
Pedestrian seriously injured in Carlyss hit-and-run
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Leesville