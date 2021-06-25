7-in-Seven Countdown: Top McNeese match ups in 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Were just a couple of months away from the start of the 2021 football season, which means it’s time for the 7-in-Seven countdown.

This week we bring you the top McNeese matchups to look out for come kick-off time in September.

4. Nicholls, November 6

This game has the potential to be a back-and-forth shoot-out. The last time the Cowboys and Colonels faced each other was in the spring season. Nicholls came in with the number one offense in the FCS that just a week before had a big offensive onslaught against Incarnate Word. Senior QB Lindsey Scott, jr. and the offense put up 614 yards of total offense and scored nine touchdowns in the 75-45 blowout win.

The following week they met a McNeese team that just one week prior picked up their second win of the spring season in a dominant 21-7 win over Northwestern State. Cody Orgeron and the offense began to produce more big plays downfield in the vertical passing attack and did some damage on defense as well. The pokes started off slow, but came alive in the second quarter scoring 21 points, and never looked back. Orgeron led the offense with a career-high 354 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Cowboy’s defense held the number one offense in the nation at the time to just 22 points below its season average of 53 in the upset win. Scott was sacked six times on the day and defensive end Isaiah Chambers had two of the sacks. During that two-game span, he recorded a total of five sacks. This win brought McNeese’s all-time record against the Colonels to 32-13 overall.

With a lot of the same pieces coming back, there’s a strong possibility we could see more of the same or it could end up being a battle to see who’s offense can score the most and whose defense can limit the most points.

