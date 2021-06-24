50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Volunteer group makes it their ‘mission’ to help SWLA recover

By Ashley Joseph
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re nearing the 10-month mark since Hurricane Laura left a path of destruction across Southwest Louisiana, and sadly, many people are still without a home or even a roof.

Since then, help has come to the Lake Area in many different forms. Mission Builders is just one of many volunteer groups that have traveled to the area since the storms to help rebuild.

”Once it goes off the news...it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind,” said Volunteer Chenoa Vick.

Through a chain of connections, Mission Builders found their way to Southwest Louisiana.

”It just has a lot of meaning to be able to get somebody back on their feet,” said Vick.

With shingles and a roofing nailer, the group is helping cross off a big item on a long to-do list for many struggling homeowners.

”We’ve done lots of work in lots of different areas but our main focus this trip this year is roofing.”

The group arrived in the Lake Area a week ago and have been able to restore roofs to 6 homes, so far. For some volunteers, serving others has been a lifelong mission.

”Just knowing how I would feel...because we take it for granted that we can go home and everything works because we haven’t been through what the people here have been through,” Vick said.

For other, younger, volunteers--they’re just getting started.

”Before this trip, I had no idea how to do roofing or anything like that. So, I’ve learned a lot,” said Volunteer Sarah Vick.

”Like we don’t realize how much they put into this and that we have a home and their house is all messed up and stuff and ours is fine,” said 1st-year Volunteer Madi Milton.

The group has volunteers that traveled from Alabama and Ohio.

To learn more about Mission Builders, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Albert Willis Jr., 71, of St. Martinville has been missing since June 18.
Silver Alert issued for missing St. Martinville man
The All Thing Beautiful event is being held at The Wine Store from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 26 –...
Beauticians invited to National Beautician’s Day event Saturday
Scattered storms return again for Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat and humidity with scattered storms returning during the day
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence