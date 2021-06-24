Volunteer group makes it their ‘mission’ to help SWLA recover

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re nearing the 10-month mark since Hurricane Laura left a path of destruction across Southwest Louisiana, and sadly, many people are still without a home or even a roof.

Since then, help has come to the Lake Area in many different forms. Mission Builders is just one of many volunteer groups that have traveled to the area since the storms to help rebuild.

”Once it goes off the news...it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind,” said Volunteer Chenoa Vick.

Through a chain of connections, Mission Builders found their way to Southwest Louisiana.

”It just has a lot of meaning to be able to get somebody back on their feet,” said Vick.

With shingles and a roofing nailer, the group is helping cross off a big item on a long to-do list for many struggling homeowners.

”We’ve done lots of work in lots of different areas but our main focus this trip this year is roofing.”

The group arrived in the Lake Area a week ago and have been able to restore roofs to 6 homes, so far. For some volunteers, serving others has been a lifelong mission.

”Just knowing how I would feel...because we take it for granted that we can go home and everything works because we haven’t been through what the people here have been through,” Vick said.

For other, younger, volunteers--they’re just getting started.

”Before this trip, I had no idea how to do roofing or anything like that. So, I’ve learned a lot,” said Volunteer Sarah Vick.

”Like we don’t realize how much they put into this and that we have a home and their house is all messed up and stuff and ours is fine,” said 1st-year Volunteer Madi Milton.

The group has volunteers that traveled from Alabama and Ohio.

To learn more about Mission Builders, click HERE.

