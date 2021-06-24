50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 23, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 23, 2021.

Shane Anthony Richard, 48, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; domestic abuse; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Steven Leon Deville, 41, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Lakisha Dawn Pool, 35, Jennings: Bank fraud.

Adolfo Silas-Fernandez, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Trevionne Jadon Wright, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; switched license plate.

Kevin Wayne Nobles, 31, Devers, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Cody Joseph Richard, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yailisse Nmn Rodriguez, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Henry Fee, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Christy Michelle Garner, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); conspiracy (3 charges); contempt of court.

Sheila Lyn Weeks, 62, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leroy Clayton Trahan, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; battery of a police officer (2 charges); theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Corey Allen Chesson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie J. Chapman, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Myaleke Travon Bunch, 19, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Nelson Robert Brady, 31, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; burglary; contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Audrey Rose Oquain, 23, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Wesley Ames Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Strangulation; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

