Silver Alert issued for missing St. Martinville man

St. Martinville, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Albert Willis Jr. of St. Martinville.

Willis was reported missing to the St. Martinville Police Department after walking away from his home on June 18. Willis is a black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tan loafers, according to LSP.

Willis’s family members say he has a medical condition that impairs his judgement, according to LSP.

The St. Martinville Police Department asks anyone who has information on Willis’s whereabouts to call them at 337-394-2226.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.