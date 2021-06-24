50/50 Thursdays
Silver Alert issued for missing St. Martinville man

Albert Willis Jr., 71, of St. Martinville has been missing since June 18.
Albert Willis Jr., 71, of St. Martinville has been missing since June 18.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
St. Martinville, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Albert Willis Jr. of St. Martinville.

Willis was reported missing to the St. Martinville Police Department after walking away from his home on June 18. Willis is a black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tan loafers, according to LSP.

Willis’s family members say he has a medical condition that impairs his judgement, according to LSP.

The St. Martinville Police Department asks anyone who has information on Willis’s whereabouts to call them at 337-394-2226.

