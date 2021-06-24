50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU narrows search for baseball head coach to 3

Alex Box Stadium
Alex Box Stadium(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been nearly a month since former LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement and just over a week since his last game.

The search continues to see who will be the Tigers’ new leader, but now, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel.

As reported by Glenn Guilbeau of the Daily Advertiser, the search has been narrowed down to three candidates.

Arizona’s Jay Johnson interviewed for the position on Tuesday, June 22, after his Wildcats were eliminated from the College World Series on Monday. It was Arizona’s second Omaha appearance in Johnson’s tenure.

East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin is another candidate. He interviewed for the job on Thursday, June 17, in Birmingham. Godwin is coming off his third super regional appearance with the Pirates. He has some LSU ties. He was an assistant under Mainieri from 2006 to 2008.

Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett is the last name in the hat. He is coming off his second season in South Bend. This year, Jarrett led the Irish to their first super regional appearance since 2002.

So far, no offer has been made.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Five tigers named to ABCA All-South region teams
Five LSU Baseball players named to ABCA all-south region teams
Cowboys basketball to play in Emerald Coast Classic in November
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Derrius Guice
REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice