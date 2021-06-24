50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach

LSU Baseball
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA Men's College World Series finals baseball game against Coastal Carolina in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 30, 2016.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have finally found the successor for Hall of Fame coach Paul Mainieri, who announced his retirement early back in May after 15 seasons in Baton Rouge, according to reports.

LSU plans to hire Jay Johnson as the university’s next baseball coach, Kendall Rogers of d1baseball.com reports.

Johnson has spent the last six seasons with the Wildcats, going 208-114 and recently made the College World Series for the second time in his tenure with Arizona. The Wildcats won the regular-season Pac-12 Title going 21-9.

In his first season with the Wildcats, he directed Arizona to a 49-24 record in his first season at the school and an appearance in the College World Series Finals. Johnson became the first coach in Arizona history to earn an NCAA Tournament appearance in each of his first two seasons.

Arizona was one of the best hitting teams in the nation this past season as the Wildcats ranked No. 4 in the nation in team batting average hitting .325. They led the nation in doubles with 145, hits with 737, and triples with 30. They ranked No. 32 in the nation in home runs with 70.

The Wildcats ranked No. 7 in the nation in runs per game with 8.5 and walks with 319.

Prior to Arizona, Johnson was the head coach at Nevada and during his two seasons helped guide the Wolf Pack to a 72-42 record.

In 2015, Nevada posted a 41-15 record and won the school’s first-ever Mountain West Title with a 22-6 record. The 41 overall wins ranked second in program history.

The Wolf Pack were ranked in the Top 25 for much of the season and totaled a 13-1 record in series of at least three games.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward has had the tough task recently in replacing two head coaches and helping return to prominence in the Southeastern Conference.

Back in April, Woodward hired Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey to take over the LSU women’s basketball program.

