Public invited to ‘swearing-in’ of Lake Charles mayor and city council

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says the public is invited to attend the “swearing-in” ceremony of Mayor Nic Hunter and city council members.

The ceremony is set to take place in the Exhibition Hall at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1.

The newly-elected city council members include Mary Morris, Luvertha August, Rodney Geyen, John Ieyoub, Stuart Weatherford, Craig Marks and Mark Eckard.

For more information, call 337-491-9176.

