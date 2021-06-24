50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.
Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.(LCPD)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Approximately $115,500 in narcotics was seized from a Lake Charles residence on June 8, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a narcotics investigation which led them to a residence on Tom Hebert Road, according to Major Kevin Kirkum, department spokesman. Police identified the residence as that of Casey Dean Soldier, 24, and Sidney Harper, 22.

Upon making contact with Harper, detectives established probable cause to detain her and secured the residence pending a narcotics search warrant, Kirkum said.

Kirkum says Soldier was not at the residence at that time but a child was present.

After obtaining a search warrant and searching the residence, detectives located and seized approximately 53 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 171 pounds of THC candy and/or edibles, 3.91 pounds of THC wax and/or oil, 1 money counter, 17 firearms, and a large amount of various caliber ammunition, according to Kirkum.

Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.

Sidney Harper, 22, and Casey Dean Soldier, 24.
Sidney Harper, 22, and Casey Dean Soldier, 24.(LCPD)

Harper was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS; illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age; and money laundering. Harper’s bond was set at $490,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

An arrest warrant for Casey Soldier was obtained for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS; illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age; and money laundering. Soldier’s bond was set at $490,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Police say Soldier was later located and arrested on the outstanding warrants

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Scattered storms return again for Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat and humidity with scattered storms returning during the day
Violent arrests by LSP to go before grand jury soon, attorneys say
Violent arrests by LSP to go before grand jury soon, attorneys say
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22, June 23, June 24
Cotrellis Henry and Audrey Fisher are suspects in a shooting in the 1500 block of St. John...
Arrests made in May incident in which shots fired into home