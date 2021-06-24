LSUE Women’s Soccer: Williams becomes first LSUE Women’s Soccer All-American

The following was released to us by LSUE:

EUNICE, La. - For the first time in the program’s short history, LSU Eunice Women’s Soccer has earned an All-American nominee as Sanaa Williams was named Honorable Mention, the NJCAA announced on Thursday. The NJCAA Division I All-American team consists of two teams and honorable mentions totaling 33 student-athletes.

Williams was one of just ten freshmen named to the prestigious team.

“Sanaa is the type of student-athlete that has all the elements of what our ‘Bengal DNA’ is about,” LSU Eunice women’s soccer head coach Ian McGimsey. “She came in from day one and was a force to be reckoned with in everything that she does on and off the pitch.”

The English import saw action in nine of the Bengals’ 12 games, missing action due to injury. The center back helped anchor a Bengal defense that posted five shutouts. She scored one goal on the season, burying a penalty kick against Paris JC on April 9.

LSU Eunice finished the season 5-5-2 overall and ranked 19th in the last NJCAA rankings of the year. The Bengals fell to eventual National Champion Tyler JC in the District Semifinals.

