Lake Charles native killed in fatal stabbing in Seattle area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is dead after a fatal stabbing at a Seattle park. Bradley Arabie was born and raised in Lake Charles. His family says the 31-year-old moved to Washington for better opportunities and a chance at a job.

“He moved up there for a new beginning and it was a homeless, work camp,” his mother, Angela Arabie said.

His mother Angela Arabie says Bradley was living at the camp in Seattle for about a month and a half with her left worrying about him ever since he left home.

“He was attacked,” Arabie said. “Him and another man were attacked. The other man survived the wounds and my son was stabbed 11 times. He didn’t survive. The attack happened 2 days before his 32nd birthday.”

A mother’s worst fear...

Arabie says she lost her oldest son to the fatal stabbing along with her hope in the criminal justice system.

“My son has a history,” Arabie said. “He came a long way and he changed his life. He went and got baptized - I’m sure he was no angel but because of someone else now he is.”

Seattle station KING 5 News captured much of the scene. KOMO-TV gives us a glimpse at the man authorities say is the suspect responsible. According to court documents, Michael Sendejo admitted to police after his arrest Thursday that he killed Bradley Arabie after a fight. KOMO reports that’s not the first assault Sendejo had been accused of committing at the camp near the City Hall park. During a May 5th arraignment for second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault, Sendejo’s bail was reduced from $50,000 to $5,000. A day later, a nonprofit organization posted a cash bail and Sendejo was released from jail.

“The State of Washington has failed my son,” Arabie said. “The state of Washington has failed my family; we just need something done.”

Arabie left with grief and questions for Seattle lawmakers and leaders with a message for the man she says killed her son.

“I’d say god bless him,” Arabie said.

According to court documents, Sendejo is being held on a 2 million dollar bond, scheduled to be arraigned on July 1st.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.