Lake Charles Investors’ Day

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Organizations, businesses, and government representatives are just a few of those who attended Lake Charles Investors’ Day.

“Today was an opportunity to showcase some investment incentives that we have in this community,” said Nic Hunter, the Mayor for the city of Lake Charles.

Held at the Golden Nugget, guests had the opportunity to not only learn about local incentives, but those at the state, and federal levels as well.

Guests like Bailey Coats also had the chance to network.

“We’ve all obviously been away because of covid for the last year or so, so it’s really great to get back out and actually have these networking opportunities, and more importantly, to really hear from people what exactly is happening in this wonderful city,” she said.

Also in attendance: lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, who at one point sat in on a panel to talk about local investments like the lakefront project, a 20-million-dollar development.

“The city of Lake Charles has been very successful with several economic development districts that we have set up,” he said. We are breaking ground on a project for the lakefront, a $20 million-plus project that people have been excited about and crying for 15 years.”

But, one of the more important topics, state and federal incentives.

“How we decide to spend our American Rescue Act funds on infrastructure specifically is my commitment that we invest those funds wisely and leverage those funds.”

Funds that can help with the city’s drainage issues.

“Drainage is a very hot topic right now, and rightfully so,” he said. “So we do expect that drainage would be impacted by those funds, but we also have other needs.

Mayor Hunter says he and the city hope more conversations with different investment groups come out of the event.

Hunter says they want to sit down with Calcasieu Parish leaders and the community development board to discuss how to build back a more resilient community.

