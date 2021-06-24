50/50 Thursdays
Jazz Fest lineup to be announced Thursday

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival say they now plan to hold this year's version of the event in October. Jazz Fest is usually held every spring but it didn't happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, with the virus still a threat, the event has been postponed until fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest lineup is scheduled to be announced Thursday, June 24, and is expected to include such headliners as Ledisi, The Isley Brothers, along with hundreds of international and local musicians.

The fest is happening at the Fair Grounds from Oct. 8 - 10 and 15-17.

